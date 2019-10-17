WEC Energy Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 661 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 966% compared to the average daily volume of 62 put options.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.98. 17,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,557. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

In other news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 73,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $6,514,549.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,522.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $617,070.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

