Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.96

Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.96 ($1.39) and last traded at A$1.95 ($1.38), with a volume of 669371 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.95 ($1.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of $708.19 million and a PE ratio of 27.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.04.

About Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA)

Webster Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Agriculture and Horticulture. It produces annual row crops, including cotton, wheat, maize, walnuts, and almonds, as well as breeds livestock; and other crops, such as corn, cereals, and legumes. The company also exports its products in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

