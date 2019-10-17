Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.54.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $162.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.34. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

