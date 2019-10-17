Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $139.77 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $153.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Argus started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

