Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 49.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $335,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $900.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,250.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,135.63.

In other AutoZone news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,106.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $705.01 and a one year high of $1,186.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,085.62.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

