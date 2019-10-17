Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,717,000 after buying an additional 19,131 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $48.07 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.45. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

