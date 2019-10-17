Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.36.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Leon David A. De bought 941 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

