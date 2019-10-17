Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 399.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,709,000 after buying an additional 2,416,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,685,000 after buying an additional 1,129,724 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after buying an additional 562,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,353,000 after buying an additional 543,985 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,798,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,421,000 after buying an additional 539,988 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,996,632.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 373,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,361,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,287 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.