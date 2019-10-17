Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 50,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 545,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 390,937 shares during the period. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $41.57. 750,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,883,956. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

