Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $145,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 232.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.63. 28,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,719. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average is $51.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $45.59 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

