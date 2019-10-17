Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

EFAV stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.22. The company had a trading volume of 562,955 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

