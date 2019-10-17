Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,342,000 after purchasing an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,655,000 after purchasing an additional 185,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,627,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,909 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.39. The stock had a trading volume of 354,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,258. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $198.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.33 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.8583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

