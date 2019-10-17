Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $150,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $39.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,234. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.31 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

