Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 6,082 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 57.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 201,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 18,952 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 60.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 36,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 734.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 94,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 83,227 shares during the last quarter.

SRET traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 105,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,975. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $15.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%.

