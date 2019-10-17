Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 25,645 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,659,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,803,000 after buying an additional 6,060,800 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,681,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,554,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,150,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,011,000 after buying an additional 1,644,103 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,048,000 after buying an additional 1,568,401 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,883,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

