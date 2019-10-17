Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,571 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFI. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 552,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,694,000 after buying an additional 55,343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.