Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $114.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $68,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $364,894.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $957,468.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

