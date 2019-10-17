Washington H. Soul Pattinson and (ASX:SOL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.20

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Co. Ltd (ASX:SOL)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $22.34. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 338,631 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$21.29 and a 200 day moving average of A$22.92. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s previous Final dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Washington H. Soul Pattinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

In related news, insider Robert Westphal 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Profile (ASX:SOL)

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership of shares, coal mining, gold and copper mining and refining, property investment, and consulting businesses. The company operates through Investing Activities; Energy; Copper, Gold and Zinc Operations; and Property segments.

