Warburg Research Reiterates “€11.50” Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aixtron has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.91 ($12.69).

ETR AIXA opened at €9.52 ($11.07) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of €9.38 and a 200-day moving average of €9.18. Aixtron has a 1-year low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 1-year high of €12.10 ($14.06).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

