Warburg Research Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €230.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wirecard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €192.95 ($224.36).

WDI stock traded down €3.70 ($4.30) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €118.80 ($138.14). The stock had a trading volume of 3,263,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €146.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €141.39. Wirecard has a fifty-two week low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a fifty-two week high of €187.00 ($217.44).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

