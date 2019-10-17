Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,746.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $130.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.87. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $235.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

