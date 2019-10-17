Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stake Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,361 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4,405.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,353,388 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,143,946,000 after buying an additional 10,123,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 184.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,653,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,185,000 after buying an additional 3,015,931 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after buying an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,850,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $782,423,000 after buying an additional 1,463,052 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $13,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walmart to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

WMT traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 159,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,163,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $120.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.10.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

