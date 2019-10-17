Wagerr Achieves Market Cap of $8.44 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Crex24. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $50,273.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (CRYPTO:WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,628,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,248,387 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

