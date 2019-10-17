Wacker Chemie’s (WKCMF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of WKCMF stock remained flat at $$68.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.18. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

