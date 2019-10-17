Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €80.13 ($93.18).

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCH. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €65.84 ($76.56) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 52 week high of €101.20 ($117.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €66.05 and a 200 day moving average of €70.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

