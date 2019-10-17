VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 28.38%. On average, analysts expect VOLVO AB/ADR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
VLVLY stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.56.
VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile
AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.
