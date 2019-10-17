VOLVO AB/ADR (VLVLY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.63 billion. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 28.38%. On average, analysts expect VOLVO AB/ADR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get VOLVO AB/ADR alerts:

VLVLY stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $16.56.

VLVLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLVO AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VOLVO AB/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

VOLVO AB/ADR Company Profile

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

See Also: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOLVO AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.