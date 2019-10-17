Vocera Communications (VCRA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.62% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vocera Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.57.

In other Vocera Communications news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $71,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCRA. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on Vocera Communications and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

