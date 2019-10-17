Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 1,211.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in Flowserve by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.56.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. Flowserve Corp has a 1 year low of $35.88 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $990.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.43%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

