Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Invests $99,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,508.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.39.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,814,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,808,971. The firm has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

