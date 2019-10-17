Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Invests $79,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after buying an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 67,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 42,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,042,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,770,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $175.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,746. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.45 and a 52-week high of $177.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.7669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

