Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned about 12.92% of VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RAAX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

