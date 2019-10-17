Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $681,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $74.12. 384,345 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.