Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Buys New Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 3,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $346,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $99.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $141.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.61.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.65. 481,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,094. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average of $89.47. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $98.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.