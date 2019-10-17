Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised Virtus Investment Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NASDAQ:VRTS traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $667.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 27.91 and a quick ratio of 27.91.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.92 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

