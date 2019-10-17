Virginia National Bank Has $387,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Virginia National Bank cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Virginia National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Alphabet by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 57 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $14.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,257.32. The company had a trading volume of 109,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,002. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market cap of $872.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,212.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,175.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,290.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,375.78.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

