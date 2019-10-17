Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Update

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,000,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 23,540,000 shares. Currently, 34.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on VKTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $477.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 126.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

