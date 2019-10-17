Vigilant Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 374.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.22. 562,955 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

