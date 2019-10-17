Vigilant Capital Management LLC Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $2,458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $50,524,000 after buying an additional 113,216 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.42. 1,026,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,849,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

