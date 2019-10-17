Vigilant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up about 2.0% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $46,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.59.

In related news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total value of $62,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $196.95. The company had a trading volume of 33,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.35. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $145.95 and a 12-month high of $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

