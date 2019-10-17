Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 23,421 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $12,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco boosted its position in Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Total during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TOT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE TOT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.24. The stock had a trading volume of 65,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,929. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Total SA has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

