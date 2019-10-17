Version (V) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Version coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Version has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. Version has a total market cap of $96,393.00 and $64.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 594,431,076 coins. The official website for Version is version2.org . Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto

Version can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

