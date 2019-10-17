Versapay (CVE:VPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.50. Versapay shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 27,530 shares.
A number of research firms have commented on VPY. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on Versapay and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Versapay from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
The company has a market cap of $66.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62.
About Versapay (CVE:VPY)
VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.
See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Versapay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versapay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.