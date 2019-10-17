Versapay (CVE:VPY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.61

Versapay Corp. (CVE:VPY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and traded as low as $1.50. Versapay shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 27,530 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on VPY. Raymond James set a C$3.75 price objective on Versapay and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Versapay from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a market cap of $66.79 million and a P/E ratio of -4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.62.

Versapay (CVE:VPY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$2.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Versapay Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Versapay (CVE:VPY)

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud-based invoicing, accounts receivable (A/R) management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers ARC, a business-to-business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud-based credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering.

