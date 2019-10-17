Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price cut by analysts at CIBC from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. GMP Securities cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.79.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$20.08 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.18 and a 12-month high of C$40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.55.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.37). The business had revenue of C$428.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.07, for a total transaction of C$115,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,231,107.48.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

