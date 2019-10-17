Veritaseum Price Reaches $17.13 on Exchanges (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Veritaseum has a market cap of $36.81 million and $29,574.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can currently be purchased for approximately $17.13 or 0.00211141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00229679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.01102405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00029988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090030 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum’s genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Veritaseum Token Trading

Veritaseum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Tokenomy and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

