Verditek (LON:VDTK) Trading Up 2%

Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK) was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.08 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.08 ($0.05), approximately 150,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The company has a market cap of $8.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.65.

About Verditek (LON:VDTK)

Verditek plc, a clean technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of clean technologies in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company develops technologies in the areas of solar modules, industrial treatment of gases and CO2 capture, air purification, water deodorization, industrial treatment of solids, and zero emission and energy.

