VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.97, approximately 1,265 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.