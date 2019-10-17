Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Velocity Composites PLC (LON:VEL)’s share price rose 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 60,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50 ($0.23).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Velocity Composites in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and a P/E ratio of -11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.66.

In related news, insider Andrew Beaden purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

About Velocity Composites (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc manufactures advanced carbon fiber and ancillary material kits for use in the production of aircraft in the United Kingdom. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

