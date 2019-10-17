Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 258,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 13.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $28,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,047,000 after acquiring an additional 197,226 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 210,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 535,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,325. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

