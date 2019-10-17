Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.53. The stock had a trading volume of 479,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $109.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $91.62 and a twelve month high of $113.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.6575 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

