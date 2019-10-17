Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.19. The stock had a trading volume of 815,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,676. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.00.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

